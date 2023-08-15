Couple knocks on neighbor’s door to ask him to turn down music. They say he responded with gunfire

A complaint over loud music led to a shooting at a Lawrenceville apartment complex Sunday night.

Eric Jones said his upstairs neighbor had been playing loud music all day long.

When he and his wife, Jalyne Evans-Jones, went to their neighbor’s door at around 10 p.m. to ask them to turn down the music, they say the neighbor responded with gunfire.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Eric is shocked by the shooting.

He said he and his wife went to the door to politely ask for their neighbor to lower the volume when she was shot through the door.

“The music suddenly went off. I heard the racking of a gun and a shot fired out immediately thereafter, striking my wife. She immediately yelled out saying, ‘Oh my God, babe. They shot me in my abdomen,’” Eric said.

The neighbor who shot her claimed Eric was holding a gun when they came to the door.

“That’s a lie,” Eric told Channel 2′s Tom Regan. “When I retrieved my weapon that was after the shooting occurred and I went downstairs to retrieve the keys to my vehicle and got my weapon at that time.”

He said he grabbed the gun to defend him and his wife, but never pointed it toward the neighbor’s door.

The bullet hit Jalyne in three places, glancing off her chest, shattering the bones in her hand, and then pierced her stomach.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It punctured her large intestine where they had to remove a portion of her colon,” Eric said. “And it’s currently lodged inside her body a few centimeters from her spine.”

Police arrested Alejandro Morales, 51, and charged him with reckless conduct.

Jalyne’s family says that’s not enough.

The Jones’ says she faces a long road to recovery.

They plan on moving out of their apartment because they don’t feel safe.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: