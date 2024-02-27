Couple’s luxury car stolen at Buckhead hotel, valet seen giving keys to unknown man

A man stole a $400,000 Rolls-Royce in a matter of seconds at a popular Buckhead hotel.

Scott and Cena Ware worked for years to afford their dream vehicle.

Scott, the owner of a concrete company said he only had his truck for two months before it was stolen.

He told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln that he and his wife were staying at the Thompson Hotel to celebrate their anniversary.

When it was time to check out they waited more than an hour only for the valet to tell them they couldn’t find their truck.

The Wares had to file a lawsuit for a subpoena just to get surveillance video from the hotel.

“They didn’t really want to give us the video,” Cena said.

You can see the valet attendant on surveillance video walk up to the passenger side of a Cadillac.

He walks up to the driver and hands him the keys to Ware’s Bentley.

The man then got in the Bentley and drove away.

“You see somebody actually handing them the keys to your car, and they look back and they get in your car and drive off and it’s like the nerve of somebody,” Scott said.

They were able to track the car to Best Road in College Park before the thieves disabled the GPS.

Months later, after searching on social media, Ware saw a video from a man posting his car in Houston, Texas.

Scott knew the car was his because of its unique interior.

They contacted Houston police, the man was arrested and the Wares got their car back.

Scott said the plates were changed and rims were placed on the truck.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Thompson Hotel to see if they still use the same valet company.

We are still waiting on their response.

