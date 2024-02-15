Couple married for 50 years shares key to love

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — At a senior living community in Pueblo, you can find Ray and Annie Holdsworth, embodying the spirit of Valentine’s Day.

Their journey to love might have been unconventional, but more than 50 years later, they are still excited to share their story.

“We’ve enjoyed our 50 years of marriage,” said 90-year-old Ray. “And so, at the end of the month, we start number 51.”

Ray and now 85-year-old Annie met through her brother after they had been through rocky marriages. Ray and her brother were pretty good friends, but Ray was unsure he wanted a relationship with someone else who was also going through a divorce.

“He told me, you know, you ought to meet my sister. She’s just going through a divorce, and… I’m going… ‘Oh, am I ready for this?'” Ray said with a chuckle.

They decided to give it a try and went out for dinner. By the end of the night, he took her home and that was it.

Courtesy of FOX21 reporter Rachel Saurer

Courtesy of FOX21 reporter Rachel Saurer

Courtesy of FOX21 reporter Rachel Saurer

“We sat on the sofa in her house and talked all night,” Ray remembered.

At first, it was a challenge, with each already having three children of their own, and Annie still in the process of her divorce.

“She came home one day and she said, ‘Oh, I have some great news.’ And I said, ‘What?’ She says, ‘Well, my divorce is final,'” Ray said.

“He turned white!” Annie laughed.

They knew it was not going to be easy.

“We’ve had our trials and tribulations,” Ray said. “We’ve always waded through it. I remember after we got married, I was working three jobs because I promised her, I said we’ll never go hungry.”

Their journey moved them all over the country, where they tried living out their golden years in Florida.

“We went to Florida for a year and… it was quite interesting. There was a lot of old people,” Ray remarked.

They finally settled in Pueblo where they are known by everyone at the Brookdale El Camino senior living community.

“They always want to do everything together,” said Bianca Valenzuela, activity coordinator at Brookdale. “If I invite one on an outing, the other one wants to go. So it’s just the sweetest thing.”

It’s a marriage they all admire, but the Holdsworths say it’s thanks to a couple of things, including patience and willingness to listen.

“A lot of times I’ve been a loud mouth, and I should have shut up. But, I’ve learned patience over the years, and I’ve learned to listen,” Ray said.

But he added it has been worth the ride. “I didn’t expect to live this long, but, I tell the good Lord I’m happy. I said, if you don’t need me, don’t bother to call me home just yet.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.