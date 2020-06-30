Couple pays off debt after dream of building vacation home uncovers financial nightmare

According to the credit bureau Experian, there was more than $829 billion in outstanding credit card debt in 2019, with the average consumer owing an around $6,200. In Debt Diaries, we introduce you to those who took on their debt and came away with a better understanding of themselves. Their testimonials offer hope -- and tools -- to show that you, too, can overcome debt.

David Auten, 49, and John Schneider, 46, are husbands who worked to pay off about $51,000 in debt that they say came from trying to live a "fabulous life." They share theirs and others' stories as the host of the "Queer Money" podcast, and offer advice on managing personal finances on the Debt Free Guys blog and via the Debt Lasso Method.

Debt Diaries (ABC News Photo Illustration, John Schneider, left, and David Auten, right, are the hosts of the “Queer Money” podcast.”) More

How John and David's debt began

DAVID: When I was a kid, we lived in Ireland for a short time period, so when I was 19, my parents agreed that I could go to visit friends. During that time, I went with a credit card that was supposed to be used for emergencies. I came back with a credit card that was completely maxed out and it was because I didn't understand the concept or know what credit cards were really for. From there, I financed almost every aspect of my life and as my income slowly crept up, so did my credit card debt. By the time I met John, I had I think probably around $4,000 or $5,000 in credit card debt, but then the two of us got together and our synergies just blew up my credit card debt. I went to having close to $17,000 at the max and all of that was because I felt the need to "keep up," not just with John, but in general. At one point in time, I remember that I could pay off the balance and then it switched to I couldn't pay off the balance every month.

Debt Diaries (Courtesy David Auten and John Schneider) More

JOHN: I was more of the big-ticket spender. When I moved out to Colorado and 1999, I had $5,000 in cash in my account to get me started with life after after college. Not more than a year after that, I had $25,000 in debt and that was because I had I wanted to buy the big things, like a brand-new car, new furniture for my apartment and stuff I couldn't afford. And then the traveling. I was addicted to designer clothing. I was acquiring debt after debt, and then David and I met. Financially, we were engines to each other because neither of us knew how to put the brakes on.

Descending into debt

DAVID: Both of us were, on a regular basis, getting either a promotion or some sort of increase in our salary. It just triggered this cycle in our brains that we could spend more. We didn't think about saving more or investing more or paying off our debt. Our lifestyle just kept getting bigger and bigger, and the sad thing is, we didn't have anything to show for it.

One weekend, we went up to the mountains in Colorado to visit a friend of John's in this little mountain ski town of Winter Park. We both love outdoor sports and skiing, and we said we could see ourselves being there more. On our way out of town, we went to a real estate office, we were looking at land and property. We had this idea in our head that we would buy land and build a house. Then we started to talk about how maybe it wasn't a good idea for us to buy land and build a house. As we kept on driving, our conversation changed to maybe we should be thinking about just going up there for vacations. By the time we got to Denver and pulled up to our place and opened up the door, we walked down a flight of stairs into a basement apartment. That was the point where we realized that we had gone from this fantasy conversation about buying land and building a house to living in a basement apartment. Not that there's anything wrong with basement apartments, but for where we wanted it to be in life, it symbolized exactly the way we were living: digging ourselves deeper and deeper.