Couple plead guilty in Ottumwa trafficking case

Oct. 6—DES MOINES — A Micronesian couple charged with recruiting two young men to work at a meat packing plant in Ottumwa have pled guilty.

The U.S. Department of Justice says 46-year-old Nesley Mwarecheong and 51-year-old Bertino Weires — who both hold dual citizenship in the united States and the Federated States of Micronesia — have entered guilty pleas relating to the investigation and will face sentencing next year.

The pair have now pled guilty to two counts of unlawful content in furtherance of trafficking or forced labor. A sentencing date has been set for Feb. 15, and they face a maximum prison sentence of five years and a $250,000 fine. The two have agreed to pay nearly $70,000 in restitution to the two victims.

Mwarecheong and Weires were indicted by a federal grand jury on five counts of federal charges. The investigation was started by Jeremy Tosh of the Ottumwa Police Department before being turned over to federal authorities.

According to the pair's plea documents, they convinced the victims to leave their homes in 2019 by promising they could work in the United States and return money to their families.

Once the victims arrived, their passports were confiscated and the pair obtained jobs for the victims at a mean processing plant in Ottumwa. Each week, all but $20 of the victim's paychecks were seized. The pair limited and monitored the victim's communications with family, imposed debts on them and confiscated passports and social security cards to compel their labor.

The victims had no means of leaving or returning home, according to court documents.

"These defendants used the allure of jobs in the United States to entice the victims, and then exploited them and profited off their hard work," Assistant U.S. Attorney General Kristen Clarke said. "The Department of Justice remains committed to partnering with federal, state and local officials to investigate and prosecute human trafficking offenses, which have no place in our society."

Anyone with information about human trafficking can report it to the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll-free at 1-888-373-7888.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.