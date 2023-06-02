Couple pleads guilty in burglary

Jun. 2—GREENUP — The couple who steals together pleads guilty together.

On Thursday, Arak and Jennifer Shumate entered guilty pleas in Greenup County Circuit Court to charges of third-degree burglary, theft and first-degree criminal mischief.

The two were accused of stealing a variety of items from a property on Hidden Hallow Road in October 2021.

Represented by attorney Michael "Frenchie" Curtis, the man and wife stood side-by-side to enter their pleas.

"Here's how we'll do it," Judge Brian McCloud said. "Mrs. Shumate, you'll answer first, then Mr. Shumate will answer second."

McCloud asked for each's age — Mrs. Shumate said she was 33, while Mr. Shumate said he was 41.

After going over the rights they'd be waiving by entering a guilty plea, the couple was asked to tell the court what they did in their own words.

Both said they worked on a tree job at a neighboring property, then went next door and stole items.

Both were sentenced to serve five years' supervised probation, with five years' prison time hanging over their heads. They were also required to pay $5,000 in restitution at the time of the plea.

A clerk asked for Mrs. Shumate's date of birth, to which she responded with a date from 1980.

"Wait, you're not 33? You're 43?" the judge asked. "Why would you lie to me about that?"

Curtis chuckled, stating that women are remiss to reveal their age.

"This is a court of law," McCloud said. "She can't lie under oath."

As the two were about to walk out of court, a prosecutor raised an issue — they didn't present the check for $5,000.

"Well, I don't have it," Curtis said. "Just take it out of their bonds."

"Will that work?" McCloud asked the prosecutor.

The prosecutor approved it and off the two went.

