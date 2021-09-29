Couple pleads guilty to child neglect, abuse

Sep. 28—BOONEVILLE — A couple with ties to Northeast Mississippi and Georgia pleaded guilty to multiple counts of neglect and sexual abuse of children in their care.

Elizabeth Naomi Taylor, 37, and Jamey Paul Burrage, 41, have remained in the Lee County Jail since their arrests in the spring of 2018.

First Circuit District Attorney John Weddle said Taylor pleaded guilty on Sept. 24 to multiple counts of child neglect for permitting the continuing sexual abuse of her two children by Burrage.

Circuit Court Judge John White sentenced Taylor to serve nine years of a 40-year sentence. She will be required to register as a sex offender and has been prohibited from having any future contact with the victims in these cases.

Burrage pleaded guilty on Sept. 27 to multiple counts of sexual battery. Circuit Court Judge Paul Funderburk sentenced him to a total of 112 years but suspended 84 years, leaving him with 28 years to serve. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Burrage was originally arrested in March 2018 on a single count of molestation. He was later charged with nine counts of sexual battery. All of the charges involve three children that were in his custody. Burrage was not the father, but he was related and had legal reason to have custody.

The victims, both male and female, are all under the age of 18.

Georgia authorities arrested Taylor in May 2018 on Lee County warrants and transported her back to Mississippi. She was charged with nine counts of felony child abuse and two counts of sexual battery.

The cases were investigated by the Lee County Sheriff's Department and the Prentiss County Sheriff's Department.

As part of her plea agreement, Taylor also agreed to testify against Burrage if he goes to trial.

Burrage is also facing 13 additional charges in the State of Georgia — three counts of aggravated sodomy, three counts of sodomy, three counts of aggravated child molestation, three counts of child molestation and one count of incest.

william.moore@djournal.com