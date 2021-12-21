Couple pleads guilty to contraband charges

Dec. 21—ASHLAND — A husband and wife have pleaded guilty to smuggling contraband into the Ashland Federal Correctional Institution, according to court records.

Chris Deangelo Reed, 30, and Brittany Nicole Farris, 29, both of the Huntington-Ashland area, pleaded guilty Thursday to charges obtaining a prohibited item behind the prison walls.

According to court records, Reed was serving a 15-month sentence for a conviction he received in the Southern District of West Virginia for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Court records show he was found at a traffic stop in February 2019 in Charleston with a pistol — a no-no, since he had a felony drug conviction in the Mountain State.

When he was sentenced in August 2020, Reed requested he be placed at Ashland FCI, or as close to Huntington as possible. The court abided by the request, records show.

On Jan. 16, records show FCI correctional officers spotted Reed holding two garbage bags, filled with cell phones, alcohol, Suboxone strips, cigarettes, food, workout supplements and fence repair equipment.

The plea agreements show, on the day prior, Farris rounded up the items found on Reed and left them outside of the fence.

Reed cut the fence, grabbed the bags and repaired the fence so no one would know he'd tampered with it, according to court records.

Bureau of Prison records show Reed was released from prison in mid-September, just two weeks after a grand jury in Ashland indicted the couple.

Reed is at liberty on bond, while Farris has been held since early October due to violation of her bond requirements, records show.

While each has pleaded guilty to a single charge, both face a variety of sentencing ranges based on the items found on Reed, records show.

The Suboxone charge carries with it up to 20 years in prison, the tools used to cut the fence carry with it five years in prison and the rest of the contraband a year each in prison.

The couple is scheduled for sentencing on April 11, 2022.

