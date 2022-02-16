Couple pleads not guilty to charges of abusing, killing 11-year-old grandson in Scottsdale

The Scottsdale hotel where 11-year-old Chaskah Davis Smith was found unresponsive on Jan. 30, 2022.

Stephanie Davis, the grandmother of 11-year-old Chaskah Davis Smith — who died after he was found unresponsive at a hotel in Scottsdale on Jan. 30 — and her husband, Thomas Desharnais, pleaded not guilty to charges related to the child's death during a court hearing on Tuesday.

A grand jury indicted each with one count of first-degree homicide, nine counts of child abuse and one count of tampering with evidence, according to court records. Both entered a not-guilty plea on all charges during an arraignment hearing.

Desharnais, 33, is being held on a $1.5 million cash bond, and Davis, 51, is being held on a $3.5 million cash bond.

The couple's next appearance in court will be March 29 for a pretrial conference. Their trial was assigned for Oct. 11, although it is common for homicide trials to be pushed back.

The boy and his brother were severely abused, court records say

Authorities received a medical call Jan. 30 about a non-responsive person and headed to the Extended Stay America hotel near Old Town Scottsdale in the area of Goldwater Boulevard and Osborn Road. Police said they found Chaskah Davis Smith with "significant injuries" and took him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Court documents revealed the boy and his brother were severely abused. Both children had multiple wounds and bruises on their bodies. The "injuries are severe and are in various stages of healing and scarring," according to court documents.

The unnamed surviving brother was placed in foster care.

A vigil with 20 to 30 people was held Feb. 6 for Chaskah Davis Smith in front of the Scottsdale hotel where he lived. They laid electric lights and posters along a fence and talked to each other about what happened.

Posters included sayings such as "You Are Free Now" and "RIP Sweet Boy." Cards with little written messages on them lined the fence as well.

Resources for Arizonans experiencing domestic violence include:

Story continues

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-SAFE (7233)

Phoenix.gov/DomesticViolence

Chrysalis: 602-944-4999, noabuse.org.

Arizona Coalition to End Sexual & Domestic Violence: 602-279-2980.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Couple pleads not guilty in abuse, death of grandson in Scottsdale