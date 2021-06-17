Couple who pointed guns at social justice protesters in St. Louis plead guilty

Armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey confront Black Lives Matter protesters in St Louis on 28 June, 2020 (AP)

The couple who were caught on camera pointing guns at social justice protesters in St. Louis last summer have plead guilty to misdemeanor charges.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey hit the headlines when they waved their weapons at Black Lives Matter protestors marching past their mansion in the city in June 2020.

As part of their plea the couple, who are both lawyers, agreed to give up the weapons they had on them during the high-profile incident.

Ms McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was fined $2,000, while her husband pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was fined $750.

During the hearing on Thursday, Judge David Mason asked Mr McCloskey if he acknowledged that his actions put people at risk of personal injury.

“I sure did your honour,” he replied.

Mr McCloskey is now running to be the Republican candidate for Missouri’s US Senate seat, and was unapologetic when he spoke after the hearing.

“I’d do it again,” he said outside the St. Louis courthouse.

“Any time the mob approaches me, I’ll do what I can to put them in imminent threat of physical injury because that’s what kept them from destroying my house and my family.”

The couple can continue to own guns and will not lose their law licenses as the charges were only misdemeanours.

Read More

Lebanon workers stage ​general strike over escalating crises

Navalny fans protest in Geneva ahead of Putin-Biden summit

A sense of relief over 'dear Joe' and post-Trump summit era