Vijay Wali and his wife tell Inside Edition they were followed 16 miles from a jewelry store to their California home. They say that as Wali emptied the trunk of his car, thieves attacked him and ran off with their jewelry. The victim's daughter and her fiancé joined her parents outside the house. The fiancé jumped into his car and tried to chase the bad guys, but they got away. Inside Edition’s Lisa Guerrero has more.

