Couple robs motel guest at gunpoint in Fresno, police say. They fled from cops on highway
An armed robbery and Highway 99 pursuit ended with the arrest of two suspects Monday, Fresno police said.
The man and woman used a gun to take the wallet and other belongings about 6 a.m. from a person staying at a motel at Church Avenue and Sarah Street, officer Felipe Uribe said.
The victim called 911 and said the couple left in a gray Kia before officers on Highway 99 saw a car matching the description, he said.
The driver did not pull over when signaled and sped away from police before attempting to exit the freeway, Uribe said. The car hit the cement wall, blowing out a tire and causing other significant damage.
The airbags also deployed before the car came to rest off Highway 99 on Fresno Street near downtown, he said.
Both the man and woman were arrested on suspicion of the armed robbery, he said. Some of the items reported stolen were found, but officers did not immediately find a gun.