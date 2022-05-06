Couple on run after daughter dies in house fire and abuse claims surface, GA cops say

A Georgia couple are on the run after an investigation into a fire that killed their 10-year-old daughter revealed signs of cruelty and neglect, according to Gwinnett County police.

William Linn McCue, 47, and Carina Wisniewski McCue, 38, both of Loganville, face charges of first- and second-degree child cruelty and false imprisonment, police said in a May 6 news release.

Authorities have said the fire was intentionally set by the girl’s 15-year-old brother on Easter Sunday. He is charged with murder, police said, and will be tried as an adult.

The couple’s last known location was at an extended-stay hotel on North Brown Road in Lawrenceville, and they were last seen driving a 2017 white Honda Accord with Georgia tag number CHB7385, police said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Gwinnett County police detectives at 770-513-5300, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story and will be updated.