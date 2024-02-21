Couple run over server after bill dispute at Oakland County restaurant

A couple in a 2005-2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class struck a restaurant server with their car after refusing to pay their bill in full on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. The incident took place in Keego Harbor.

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A couple in Oakland County struck a restaurant server with their car after they left without paying their bill in full due to a dispute over the service and food, according to police.

The couple, a white male and female in their mid-to-late 50s, dined at El Camino Restaurant at 2807 Orchard Lake Road in Keego Harbor on Friday, Feb. 16, police said in a news release. As they got in their car to leave, the server ran out to confront them about paying the rest of their bill.

The server told officers the couple laughed at her and backed up to drive around her, but she placed herself in front of the car again, according to Keego Harbor police. This time, the driver struck the server and ran over her legs.

The incident took place around 7:30 p.m.

The suspects, driving a 2005-2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with later generation wheels, fled the scene – heading southwest on Orchard Lake Road, towards the City of Orchard Lake, police said.

"The server was transported to the hospital for treatment and is expected to recover," according to the release.

Police are still searching for the couple. Anyone with information on their identity is asked to reach out to the Keego Harbor Police Department at barnes@khpd.org or 248-682-3030.