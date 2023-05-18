Couple said child died in dog attack, Arizona cops say. Now they’re accused of murder

A couple has been arrested in the death of a toddler after saying the boy had been attacked by a dog, Arizona police said.

Johnny Brazell II, 20, called 911 on Tuesday, May 16, to say his 2-year-old stepson was not breathing, the Glendale Police Department said in a May 17 news release.

Brazell also said the boy “had been attacked by a dog earlier in the morning causing a gash and bump on his head,” according to police.

First responders provided “life-saving measures” before the boy was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Physicians, as well as officers, noticed “numerous bruises of varying sizes and colors across the entirety of the child’s body,” according to police.

Police said the injuries were “consistent with child abuse.”

When interviewed, police said the mother, Leilah Lopez, 20, and Brazell each gave “inconsistent stories about the child being attacked by a dog.”

Brazell later admitted to killing the child, detailing to investigators how the boy got his injuries, according to police.

Brazell and Lopez were arrested and face charges of first-degree murder and child abuse, police said.

Glendale is about 10 miles northwest of Phoenix.

