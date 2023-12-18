Couple says PODS overcharged them by nearly $1,000

A couple moved to the Charlotte area and says the popular company PODS charged them twice and then for an extra month, which cost them $930 more than it should have.

The Nielsens loved vacationing in North Carolina over the years.

“Always said this is where we are going to retire to,” Jodi Nielsen said.

This year, the couple decided to move to Hickory from New York, so they rented PODS. But they say the company charged them $412 twice, so they contacted PODS.

“Came back and said it was an error on their part, we would receive a credit within the next few days,” Nielsen said.

But that didn’t happen. Instead, they say the business charged them another fee of $518 for an extra month, one more month than they used.

“It wasn’t fair to us,” she said.

So, they say they reached out to the company again and opened another claim.

“They said we would hear back within 7 to 10 business days. We waited 12 days, heard nothing, no phone call, no text, no email. Nothing. So, we called and they said both claims were denied,” she told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke. “We sent emails to everybody we could find at PODS. No response from anybody, and that’s when we contacted you.”

Action 9 emailed the company.

The Nielsons say PODS contacted them the next day and “in two days, we received a credit, yes ... all of it, every penny.”

PODS didn’t explain the extra charges, just that it spoke with the Nielsens, and the matter is resolved.

Other than all this, the Nielsens say they’re glad they made the move.

“Oh yeah, very happy … very happy,” Nielsen said.

If you have the same issue, do what the Nielsens did:

- Keep good records.

- Be persistent.

- If you can’t resolve it on your own, let Action 9 know about it.

