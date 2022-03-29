Couple sentenced in child molestation case

Mar. 29—A South New Castle Borough man and a Pittsburgh woman are facing consequences for sexually molesting and inflicting pain by sadistic acts upon their two children when they were between 4 and 7 years old.

The abuse occurred about 10 years ago in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Carrick in Allegheny County, according to police records. The children have since been placed in foster homes and ultimately have been separately adopted and have changed their names, but their scars remain, according to testimony given in the Allegheny County courts.

Seth Aaron Price, 38, of the 2000 block of Hanna Street, and his wife Trista Price, 38 of Pittsburgh, both pleaded guilty to the repeated molestation of their two children. They were sentenced Thursday in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas.

Seth Price pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, two counts of simple assault, and one count each of incest and endangering the welfare of children.

He is ordered to serve five to 10 years in a state correctional institution, followed by 23 years of state parole. He must register with the state police as a sexual offender for the rest of his life under Megan's Law. He also has special conditions for sex offenders imposed under his state parole, and he is ordered to comply with special conditions of sex offender court.

Trista Price pleaded guilty to two counts of endangering the welfare of children, and was sentenced to two years of house arrest, followed by five years of probation. She reportedly cooperated with investigators in the case and claimed to be a victim of her husband, reporting that he forced her into the acts against the children. She is not permitted to work anywhere outside of Pennsylvania, and she is ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation as part of her sentence.

Neither parent is permitted to have any contact with the children.

Pittsburgh city police arrested the couple on Jan. 14, 2020, in connection with the incidents that were reported to have occurred in April of 2009.

Seth Price was accused of engaging in sexual intercourse and performing other deviate sexual acts with his 4-year-old daughter and his son who was about a year older than her. Price also was accused of videotaping the children and having other child pornography images in electronic devices in his home.

According to one of the criminal complaints filed by Pittsburgh police in their cases, the suspected child abuse dated back to 2009. Both children are now teenagers. The investigation was prompted by their guardians.

During forensic interviews conducted at UPMC Children's Hospital Child Advocacy Center in October, 2019, the girl told investigators that both parents had choked her with their hands on multiple occasions, that her father entered her room and raped her when she was younger than 5 years old, and that she was forced to perform deviate acts with him, the complaint states.

She said that sometimes he would tie her hands and feet, and he had tied her to a chair before, and he would walk away and leave her to figure out how to untie herself. She told authorities that one time, Seth threatened to skin her alive. She also told investigators that on one occasion, Seth had struck her with his Jeep, leaving a permanent scar on her forehead.

The girl told investigators that the Children, Youth and Families agency had saved her life.

She said that on some of the occasions of sexual and other abuse, Trista Price would hold her wrists down, and that Seth Price on occasion had hit her with various objects including a frying pan, a fly swatter and a 2x4 piece of wood, and that Trista also struck her, the complaint states.

She said a surveillance camera was in the room where the acts occurred.

The boy in an interview told police that he was also sexually abused by his parents and that Trista had recorded an act on cell phone. He told authorities that he was forced to do inappropriate things with his sister, and Seth and Trista would record it. He said if he didn't do everything right, he would be sent to his room for weeks at a time, according to the court papers.

He said that he and the girl also were made to watch inappropriate movies, and that his father would make the boy touch him under threat of punishment, the report said. The boy reported in the interview that he, too, had been struck with 2x4 pieces of wood, one of which had a nail on the end, a frying pan and a fly swatter.

The police served search warrants at Price's home and seized multiple devices and obtained the metadata from them, noting that they contained child pornography but not of the children who gave the reports, the court papers state.

Both Seth and Trista Price had been charged with long lists of felony offenses in connection with the reported incidents. The remaining charges not part of the plea arrangement with the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office are dismissed.

