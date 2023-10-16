Couple sexually assaults woman they invited to apartment to swim, Florida cops say

A Florida couple was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a woman who they invited to their home after meeting earlier that night, police said.

The couple, 34-year-old Alec Farwell and 26-year-old Gracie Mowery, were in downtown St. Petersburg on Friday, Oct. 13, when they encountered a “group of young women,” according to an Oct. 16 news release posted on Facebook by the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The pair befriended the women and invited them to their nearby apartment around 1 a.m. “to continue socializing and swim in their pool,” police said.

While most of the group was in the pool, Farwell “carried” one of the women into the couple’s apartment, according to the release. In the apartment, Farwell sexually assaulted the woman as Mowery restrained her, police said.

The woman escaped and called police to report the assault, the release said.

Farwell was charged with sexual battery, and Mowery was charged with sexual battery and false imprisonment, police said.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

