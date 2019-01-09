Couple Shares How Induced Lactation Made It Possible for Them to Co-Breastfeed Their Son

January 9, 2019

A same-sex couple from Georgia is sharing their heartwarming story of inducing lactation so both moms could bond with their baby boy through nursing. Glenis Liz-Decuir and her wife Tiffany had previously welcomed two children, both of whom Glenis had birth and nursed. But when Tiffany gave birth their son Orion, the couple knew they wanted to find a way to co-breastfeed. That's when they found the Newman-Goldfarb Protocol, one of several methods for inducing lactation.

The protocol, which was developed by Dr. Jack Newman and Lenore Goldfarb in 2000, works by "tricking" the body into thinking its pregnant and, in turn, prepares the breasts for milk production. The person inducing lactation takes the combination birth control pill and the anti-nausea drug domperidone, which increases the prolactin levels. (Though it is used in many countries, domperidone has been banned in the U.S. given the FDA's concerns with its safety. The agency also stated in 2004 that it is unapproved for this off-label use to increase milk production. For that reason, it can be difficult to acquire.)

"For me and in my experience, I received the most pushback from doctors," Glenis explained to Aero Flow Breast Pumps' blog. "I found out through this process that many doctors don’t even know that inducing lactation is even possible. I had to see four different doctors before I could find one that was willing to work with me through this journey. For me, being under the care of a doctor was very important because I was about to embark on a journey that I have never been on before and I was going to be taking medications to do this. I just didn’t feel comfortable doing this alone."

Thankfully, Glenis found the right health care provider and began the Newman-Goldfarb plan. "What I liked most about the Newman-Goldfarb Protocol versus the other methods is that it gave me the best possible outcome," Glenis tells Parents.com. "A lot of women that have gone the other routes don't produce much."

Before beginning the process, Glenis was most concerned that she and Tiffany might feel as though they lacked support, but thankfully, they received it from their loved ones and in online communities. "Surprisingly, all of our friends and family were very supportive when we told them about inducing and co-breastfeeding," Glenis shares. "Everyone had a lot of questions, which we happily answered. We were very lucky to have such love and support around us. We are able to both openly breastfeed everywhere we go. I've found support through my Instagram followers, as well as a Facebook group called Inducing Lactation - Surrogacy, Co-nursing, and Adoptive."

Glenis told Mothering.com that by documenting her journey on Instagram @decuirinducinglactationstory, she can provide support for women who want to induce lactation or nurse.

When Orion was born, Glenis took eight weeks off to be with Orion and Tiffany took 12. Since returning to work, both continue to pump for their L.O. Ultimately, the proud mom couldn't recommend the protocol and her experience enough.

"I am very happy with our decision to co-breastfeed," Glenis shares. "Co-breastfeeding has given my wife and I the gift of bonding with our new infant son. Not just any bonding, but the strengthened trust that can only be achieved through breastfeeding. Being able to nurse my son will forever be one of my greatest accomplishments. I treasure every second that we spend nursing, and I will remember this journey for the rest of my life."