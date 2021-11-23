Couple shares woman’s nude photos with junior high boys on Snapchat, Texas cops say

A northeastern Texas couple has been accused of taking screenshots of an OnlyFans account and posting the nude images to a Snapchat account after friending 30 junior high school boys, an arrest affidavit revealed.

OnlyFans is commonly used to display nude or explicit images or videos on the subscription-based service.

In September, a female OnlyFans user reported to Henderson County Sheriff’s Office officials that someone had subscribed to her account, taken screenshots of her nude photos and created a Snapchat account to leak the photos, according to the affidavit.

The Snapchat account then added 30 Eustace Middle School boys so they could see the images, the affidavit said. OnlyFans account holders must be 18 years of age or older.

An investigation by the sheriff’s office led deputies to IP addresses held by married couple Okemah Ruth Neeper, 40, and Scott Lee Neeper, 43, that were linked to the OnlyFans subscription and the Snapchat account, according to the affidavit.

Investigators interviewed several junior high school students who said they had seen the nude images posted on the Snapchat account, the affidavit said.

Scott Neeper was arrested by officers on an outstanding assault warrant on Oct. 15, the affidavit said. During a search of the home, deputies found a card matching the one used to subscribe to the OnlyFans account. Deputies later received a search warrant for Scott Neeper’s cellphone and found a screenshot of the OnlyFans account, according to the affidavit.

Investigators spoke with a person of interest who was arrested on an assault charge, the affidavit said. It is unclear what the assault charge was related to.

The person of interest said she and Okemah Neeper spoke one day about the woman with an OnlyFans account. Neeper “mirrored” the images onto the woman’s television while her young sons were in the room, the affidavit said.

The woman and Neeper then said the woman with an OnlyFans account was being a “bad mother” for posting the naked images, and the two discussed printing out the photos and posting them around town, deputies said. The woman then said Neeper told her she would “handle” it, the affidavit said.

Both suspects were arrested and posted bail, according to jail records.

Both are charged with publishing intimate visual material, and Okemah Neeper was additionally charged with selling, distributing or displaying harmful material to minors.

Eustace is about 94 miles southeast of Fort Worth.

