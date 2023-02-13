Couple shoots security guard after they’re caught dining and dashing, Georgia cops say

A security guard was shot while trying to stop a couple who dined and dashed at an Atlanta-area restaurant, authorities in Georgia say.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, when a couple left the Sage Woodfire Tavern in Dunwoody without paying for their food, according to the city’s police department.

The security guard, who was not named, confronted the couple in the parking lot, where a scuffle ensued, police said. At some point, the male patron fired his gun and shot the security guard in the arm and shoulder.

The couple ran away after the shooting. No arrests had been made as of Monday, Feb. 13.

The security guard was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Additional details about the incident weren’t immediately available, and authorities said they’re still investigating.

Dunwoody is about 15 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

