Couple shot in Fresno, police say. Man was killed in the street, woman shot in the head

A man was killed and his partner shot in the head Thursday morning in Fresno, police said.

A group of people was in the street on Geneva near Lorena avenues in southwest Fresno about 7:30 a.m. before the violence, Lt. Paul Cervantes said in an update at the scene.

It was not immediately clear what led to the incident, but the man and woman were both shot in the neighborhood northwest of Church and Elm avenues, he said. Multiple witnesses left the area after the shooting, he said.

The man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman in her 50s was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition, Cervantes said.

Police had not immediately determined if the couple was married or dating.

The killing marked the 16th intentional homicide so far this year compared to 25 at the same time last year, he said.