Couple shot and killed as baby was in back seat at Michigan gas station, police say

Kaitlyn Alanis
·1 min read

A man and woman parked at the pump of a Detroit gas station with a baby in the back seat were gunned down by two unidentified shooters, police say.

Surveillance video from the Detroit Police Department shows the shooters running toward the car from behind. The two adults were both fatally shot at about 8:40 p.m. Monday at the Marathon Gas Station near Ashton and West Warren avenues.

They were husband and wife, WDIV reported, and the baby boy in the back seat was their child. He was not injured.

The adults were each shot multiple times, WJBK reported.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two shooters. In the surveillance video, one person was seen wearing black pants and a black hoodie, and the other was wearing back pants and a hoodie with red stripes.

If you have any additional information regarding the double homicide, police ask that you call 911 or Michigan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-2587.

Man sitting in truck on the phone with his wife killed at gas station, Texas cops say

Shooting in Walmart parking lot leaves man dead and another injured, Texas cops say

Video captures girl quickly escape SUV as car thief threatens her, Texas police say

