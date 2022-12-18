Couple shot after meeting man to sell pair of Air Jordan shoes, Texas police say

A man and woman were shot after a shoe sale meetup turned violent in Texas, police told news outlets.

The couple agreed to meet with a man in a parking lot near Sheldon Lake, outside Houston, to sell a pair of Air Jordan sneakers, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office told KRIV.

Deputies responded to a shooting at 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 and arrived at the scene to find a car partially submerged in water, KTRK reported. The man and woman were inside with gunshot wounds to their chests.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting but, while discussing the sale of the shoes, the buyer pulled out a gun and opened fire, investigators told the Houston Chronicle.

The victims were taken to a hospital, outlets reported.

An investigation is underway.