Couple shot in parked car near downtown Moultrie

Jun. 1—MOULTRIE — A woman and man have sustained injuries following a shooting over the Memorial Day weekend, authorities said Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Second Street Northeast on Sunday. Moultrie police requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's assistance at about 4:15 p.m. that day, the GBI said.

"A female was shot multiple times and a male sustained a minor wound from a gunshot. The female was transported to a local hospital and underwent surgery for serious life-threatening injuries," Jamy Steinberg, the special agent in charge at GBI Region 9, said in a prepared statement Wednesday evening.

The woman is in stable condition now, he said.

The GBI's statement said a vehicle with multiple occupants drove by where the two victims were sitting in a parked car and opened fire on the car, striking the victims. Agents and a Crime Scene Specialist responded to assist Moultrie Police.

No arrests have been made, Steinberg said, and the case is considered active and ongoing.

The agencies encourage anyone with information to call GBI Thomasville at 229-225-4090, Moultrie Police or call the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-8477, or use the See Send App.