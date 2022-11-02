Couple shot by robbers dressed as trick-or-treaters, man says

A Cordova man said he and his girlfriend were shot by two people who they believed were trick-or-treaters dressed in Halloween costumes with masks.

Police said the incident happened on Carlton Ridge Drive on Halloween night.

The man said the family opened their door to give candy to who they thought were 14- or 15-year-old teenagers.

The man said the robbers stormed his home shooting at him and his girlfriend.

Initial reports indicated the man was shot in the leg and the woman was grazed in the face.

The man was initially rushed to the hospital in critical condition but later upgraded to non-critical and released from a hospital.

Police are looking for the shooters. Anyone with information should call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 222-5500.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: