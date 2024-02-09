Couple snaps pics of ‘flying saucer’ on road trip: ‘You had to see it to believe it’

A pair of vacationers in Argentina claim to have spotted an unidentified flying object while taking photos of white birds in a tree around San Pedro de Colalao, on the nation's northern side.

They’re over the moon.

The location is an 8-hour drive from Capilla del Monte, which hosts an annual UFO festival to celebrate an eerie occurrence from nearly 40 years ago that left large burn marks on a hill’s grass.

Now, in the case of 76-year-old Rina Juárez, it was her husband, René, who first made out the aerial anomaly as they drove from their home in San Miguel de Tucumán on Feb. 1 for a resort stay.

“I told my husband, ‘Look, here comes a black bird,'” Juárez told Jam Press. “Then my husband said, ‘It’s not a bird, it’s a flying saucer.'”

A couple in Argentina believe they spotted a UFO. Jam Press

Juárez was able to snap photos of the oval-shaped object as it headed toward some mountains.

“I noticed it was at the same height as the power cables, but then I saw it going higher and higher,” she recalled.

She showed the snaps to her grandchildren, who were “in awe” of the images and her holiday tale.

“I needed to see this in my life,” Juárez added. “You had to see it to believe it.”

The couple said the UFO was heading toward nearby mountains. Jam Press

This stunning sighting occurred not far from the mysterious “Brazil’s Roswell,” which was the subject of a 2022 documentary.

In 1996, residents in the municipality of Varginha reported seeing a strange, cigar-shaped object that allegedly crashed in a field.

Concerned townspeople described paranormal phenomena and alien sightings in the days that followed. The case sparked accusations of a coverup by the Brazilian and US militaries.

Last year, the US government released a heat map of areas with the highest volume of UFO sightings. It included the eastern seaboard, Japan and the Middle East.