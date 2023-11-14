Couple sought in theft of $3K worth of assorted merchandise from Hempfield Lowe's

Nov. 14—State police are seeking help from the public to identify two suspects in the theft of about $3,300 worth of merchandise from the Hempfield Lowe's store.

Trooper Cliff Greenfield said a man and woman entered the store Oct. 13 around 12:45 p.m. and took two Milwaukee leaf blowers, a Craftsman gas trimmer, two stainless steel submersible well pumps and a 24-inch aluminum pipe wrench.

Two days later, the same man visited the store again around 10:30 a.m. and took a cast iron sewage sump pump, four battery string trimmers, a pressure washer, a cold water electric pressure washer and two accessory items for a snow blower, police said.

The suspect's vehicle is a dark colored Ford pickup. Investigators on Tuesday released surveillance images of the pair and the truck. Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact Trooper Jacob Shearer at 724-832-3288.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .