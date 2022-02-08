A couple sprays of a drug to treat overdoses help save a dog’s life, NC police say

A nasal spray used to treat opioid overdoses saved a dog’s life last month, Mooresville Police said.

The dog reacted to “an unknown white substance” inside a discarded plastic bag on Jan. 16 as the animal roamed the grass outside an area hotel, police said in a news release Friday.

The pup’s owners flagged down two police officers after the dog began to shake and became lethargic and couldn’t stand, police said.

The officers, identified simply as Isenhower and Pezzeca, gave the dog a couple of doses of Narcan, a prescription nasal spray used to treat suspected opioid overdoses, police said.

The first dose revived the dog, but it didn’t completely recover, which led to a second shot, according to police. The dog then began to act normally, walking around and jumping.

The dog’s owners took the animal to an emergency animal hospital.

Police did not specify the substance that affected the dog or its breed and age. The dog was small and yellow, police spokeswoman Megan Pleasant told the Observer on Monday.

“This life-saving event is not only the most recent example of their outstanding efforts, but also serves as a reminder of their unwavering dedication to making a difference, for all, in our community,” Assistant Chief Frank Falzone said in the release.