Couple stole Old Bridge youth soccer funds to pay for Disney trip and more, police allege

The former president of the Old Bridge Soccer League and her husband who served as the league’s field director were arrested and charged with stealing more than $91,000 from the youth organization and using it for personal expenses.

Kathleen and Joseph Murawski, formerly of Old Bridge and now of Manalapan, have been charged with theft of movable property over $75,000, conspiracy to commit theft and fraudulent use of a credit card, police said.

A six-month investigation, which included subpoenas of bank and credit card records, began when Old Bridge Soccer League officials alerted police about an issue with the league’s accounts, police said.

The investigation revealed that the couple made unauthorized withdrawals from the league’s accounts to fund personal purchases, including expenses related to a trip to Walt Disney World and other travel, an extravagant party for their child, Amazon purchases, utility bills for their home and more, police allege.

They were being held at the Middlesex County Correction Center pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Old Bridge Police Detective Jessica Caffey at jcaffey@oldbridge.com

