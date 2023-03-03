Couple stops at gas station for Michigan lottery tickets. Then wife starts to scream

A husband and wife who love playing Michigan Lottery’s Wild Time games stopped at a gas station to buy two Ruby Red Wild Time tickets.

Then, once back in their car, Brandi Chislett-Barnes began to scratch off the instant game tickets, according to a March 3 news release from the Michigan Lottery. One of those scratchers was a big winner.

“When I saw I won $500,000, I started screaming and crying,” the 35-year-old woman from Oxford told lottery officials. “I showed my family the winning prize amount and they all started cheering!”

She recently went to claim her prize, officials said, and she plans to use the winnings to buy a home and save.

“Winning this money means everything to our family and came at the perfect time,” Chislett-Barnes said in the release.

The winning ticket was sold at a BP gas station in Oxford, about 40 miles northwest of downtown Detroit.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

