Couple’s throats slashed while biking home in ‘most vicious’ incident, Florida cops say

When Florida police pulled over to investigate a call about a hit-and-run, officers realized they were looking at a grisly double homicide.

A husband and wife were biking home in Daytona Beach in the middle of the night when they were stabbed to death and had their throats slashed, according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young.

“We quickly realized this was anything but a hit and run,” Young told WFTV. “I gotta be honest with you, this is probably one of the most vicious and gruesome incidents that I’ve witnessed in my 20 years.”

The man was found lying face-down and the woman lying face-up on her back in a grassy area next to the sidewalk and both were covered in blood, according to a news release.

Police identified the husband and wife as 48-year-old Terry Aultman and 55-year-old Brenda Aultman, of Daytona Beach, according to a news release.

The incident happened before 2 a.m. on March 6, police said.

The couple was biking at the 700 block of North Wild Olive Avenue when the attack happened, according to a statement by Young on Twitter.

@DaytonaBchPD is currently investigating a double homicide that occurred overnight in the 700 block of N. Wild Olive. Both victims suffered multiple stab wounds and lacerations. Suspect information is limited to..(CONTINUED) — Chief Jakari Young (@ChiefJakari) March 6, 2022

“Both victims suffered multiple stab wounds and lacerations,” Young wrote in his tweet.

Police don’t have any witnesses, Young told WFTV.

It’s likely that the couple was biking home from the Bike Week event that was happening in town, according to the release.

Police don’t believe the attack was a robbery, Young said, because there were valuables left at the scene of the crime. Officials don’t know what the motive is.

.@ChiefJakari @DaytonaBchPD on murder of couple riding bicycles home from Main Street between 1 & 2 am this morning, viciously attacked in 700 blk Wild Olive near Riverview pic.twitter.com/VJDLT0OTVz — claire metz (@clairemetzwesh) March 6, 2022

Police haven’t made any arrests yet, which has left the community on edge, FOX35 reported.

”My wife is not leaving the house by herself. I can tell you that right now. And obviously, it was a man and a woman, so it makes you think even the both of us,” Donald Sears, who lives nearby, told FOX35. “How safe is our neighborhood?”

As police investigate the killings, Young said officials would protect the community.

“We will leave no stone unturned to make sure that this community is safe,” Young told WFTV.

One resident who lives on North Wild Olive Avenue gave police a flash drive with her security camera footage, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported. The footage didn’t catch the attack, but it did give police a description of someone in the area during the time of the killings.

The suspect is a man wearing light-colored pants, and he might have a backpack, police said. Anyone with information is urged to call Daytona Beach Detective Collin Howell at 386-671-5257.

