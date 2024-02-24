Couple with Treasure Coast ties believed killed after boat hijacked in Grenada

FORT PIERCE — A missing couple with Treasure Coast ties are believed to have been killed when their catamaran yacht was hijacked in Grenada, where the couple had sailed.

The Royal Grenada Police Force said in a statement released Friday that they were working on leads “that suggest” that the two occupants of their yacht — named Simplicity — may have been killed, according to the Associated Press.

The Associated Press did not name the couple. But WPTV-Channel 5 identified them as Ralph Hendry, 66, and his wife, Kathy Brendel, 71, who spent their winters docked at a Fort Pierce marina, according to Hendry's sister, Suellen Desmaris of Fort Pierce.

"This was their whole life. They didn't own another home, they didn't own cars, they owned Simplicity," Desmarais told WPTV. "And when you were invited onto Simplicity, you were made to feel as magical as they were and as magical as that boat was."

Desmaris did not return calls to TCPalm on Saturday.

Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brendel

The Virginia couple sailed to the Caribbean in November, according to the WPTV report.

Authorities are investigating what happened to the couple after their yacht was hijacked, apparently by three escaped prisoners. Preliminary reports suggest the prisoners hijacked the yacht in St. George’s, Grenada, and traveled to the nearby island of St. Vincent, according to the AP.

On Feb. 18, three prisoners, ages 19, 25 and 30, escaped from their holding cell in Grenada, the AP said, citing reports from the Royal Grenada Police Force. Each of the prisoners was charged a couple of months ago with one count of robbery with violence. The 30-year-old also had been charged with one count of rape, three counts of attempted rape and two counts of indecent assault, the AP said.

The prisoners were captured Wednesday in St. Vincent, the AP said. The occupants of the yacht were missing, reports said.

While Desmarais told WPTV she hoped the couple would be found alive, a GoFundMe account in their name has been set up to pay for funeral expenses and return of the couple's yacht.

"It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the devastating news of the senseless act of violence that tragically claimed the lives of husband and wife, Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brendel," said a GoFundMe account set up by Brendel's son, Nick Buro, and friend Jessica Mause. The account said the couple were "seasoned sailors" and "experienced adventurers" who spent their retirement sailing.

As of Saturday, the account had raised $16,216. The money raised will go directly to Buro and Hendry's son, Bryan Hendry.

The couple previously had docked their catamaran at the Safe Harbor Harbortown Marina in Fort Pierce.

"They were the sweetest people," Keith Mallamo said in an email to TCPalm. Mallamo said he was friends with the couple when they docked their vessels at the marina in Fort Pierce.

One Christmas, Brendel baked cookies for everyone on the dock, and Hendry was always available to help his fellow sailors, Mallamo wrote.

Colleen Wixon is the education reporter for TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers. Contact her at Colleen.Wixon@TCPalm.com.

