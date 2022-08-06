A couple turned this 1950s high school gym into a home. The asking price? $299,000.

An Indiana couple that spent the past 20 years renovating a 1950s gymnasium into a home in Indiana just accepted an offer for at least $299,000.

Even better? The realtor who sold it graduated in that same gym.

It was built in 1950, according to Roy Wilson, a realtor with Talk to Tucker Realtors who listed the property.

On Friday afternoon, Wilson said an offer had been accepted on the home, but they're still working on closing. He didn't say how much it's going for, but told USA TODAY "it sold for at least the asking price."

It's not Wilson's first time working with the couple who owns the property, Jeff and Christi Broady. He sold it to them in 2002 for $85,000. This year, Wilson listed the gym on June 30 and by day three on the market, they'd hosted 20 showings and garnered four offers.

The 3.6-acre property, located in a small town called Wilkinson, Indiana, used to be a hardware store and the couple would visit often to buy supplies, Wilson said.

The couple had an antique sign business and previously used the building as part of their display area for their signs, he said.

The gym used to have two classroom buildings connected to it: one was built in 1902 and the other in 1922, he said.

"This gym and the buildings that are no longer there were Wilkinson High School," he said. "(In the mid 1960s), Wilkinson consolidated with another school district and became ... Eastern Hancock School System."

Wilson said while the most recent buyer didn't go to the gym, he graduated from the school system it was once part of.

The listing has drawn lots of attention over the past month; that's partially because half of it still looks like the gymnasium it originally was and the other side has a kitchen area, four bedrooms and three full bathrooms.

Wilson has sold former school buildings, but never a gym with living quarters, he said. His favorite aspect of the property is the part that has been left intact.

"I graduated from that building, and I can tell you where I was sitting during graduation," he said. "The gym floor is still there ... That end of the floor is where I sat, just about the free throw line, to the right of the basket."

