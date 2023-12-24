A couple turned an 'uninhabitable' cabin in upstate New York into a dreamy Airbnb rental. See the before-and-after photos.

Gemma and Nick Warren bought an upstate NY cabin for $85,000 in 2021. It had no bathroom or heating.

Over three months, they renovated the cabin and added a deck, a new kitchen, and bespoke furniture.

The cabin, which is available to book on Airbnb, is by a creek and decorated with string lights.

In December 2021, Gemma and Nick Warren bought a 296-square-foot cabin in the Catskill Mountains, New York, for $85,000.

Gemma and Nick Warren's cabin. Gemma and Nick Warren.

When the couple lived in Brooklyn for two years in 2016, they used to go to the Catskill Mountains as often as they could, Gemma told Business Insider. They're originally from the UK and now live in Tulum, Mexico.

She loved small, cute cabins and wanted her own, but the low price had a catch — the home didn't have a bathroom or heating. "It was inhabitable, but I saw the potential in it," Gemma said.

Over three months, they transformed it from a shack to a stylish, cozy weekend escape they've now listed on Airbnb.

There's a creek that flows past the cabin, and the home is nestled in three acres of grassy meadow with mountain views on each side — it's magic, Gemma said.

They renovated the home from June to September 2021 for $50,000. As British citizens, they were only legally allowed to stay in the US for three months at a time, so getting everything done in a short period was stressful, Gemma said.

The burgundy-red exterior was painted over with black paint. Gemma and Nick Warren, Timerbland Properties.

When they first bought the home, it was burgundy red. Over a week, Nick painted the cabin black, he told BI. The renovation was a collaboration with local contractors and doing some work themselves.

At night, the woods are pitch black so you can see every star in the sky when it's clear. But as it's so dark, they hung up string lights throughout the forest, Nick said.

The cabin also has its own driveway that they installed. "That's the beauty of it. It looks quite hard to get to, but actually, it's really practical," Gemma said.

They added a floating deck for an elevated feel. "There was absolutely nothing here before, just lots of plants," Nick told BI.

The deck comes with chairs, a table, and a deck-safe fire pit. Gemma and Nick Warren.

It's the best spot for relaxing and taking in the views as it's right next to the creek, Nick added.

They chose a wood that would blend in with the surroundings, but also feel like it's floating above the creek, Nick said. They added comfortable chairs, a table, and a deck-safe fire pit.

When they bought the home, it had no heating. The open-plan living room was a dark wooden color, and came with a writing desk and a rocking chair, Gemma said.

The home before, left, and after, right. Gemma and Nick Warren, Timberland Properties.

The previous owner was a playwright from New York who would come to the cabin in the summer months to write, Gemma told BI.

In the winter, the cabin was closed down, so heating was never installed. "It was a wooden little shell," she added.

Figuring out the heating system was tricky, as the weather is "brutal" in the winter, Gemma said. The couple wondered if they should also shut the cabin down for six months in the winter, but they decided to fix it.

The local gas company wouldn't come as they couldn't carry the tanks up the steps in the snow, she said. They had to install electric heating, which keeps the cabin toasty.

The first thing they did to the interior was paint it white. "We wanted it to look bright and airy," Gemma said. They got rid of the rocking chair and writing desk and replaced them with bespoke pieces from small businesses.

"I got a bit obsessive because it's so small. Everything needed to be perfectly measured out," she said.

The tiny home didn't come with a bathroom. The previous owner used an old drop toilet a five-minute walk away from the cabin, the couple said.

The bathroom comes with an incineration toilet. Gemma and Nick Warren.

"The whole thing was one step up from camping," Nick said. They extended the writing area by a foot and turned it into the bathroom.

They had to think out of the box for the toilet, Gemma said. Getting a septic tank would've cost $30,000, and the approval would've taken a while, which was time they didn't have due to their visa status.

"The existing cabin felt like it slotted right in with the landscape. It didn't feel right to put in a horrible, big septic tank up on the meadow," Nick added.

Instead, they chose an incineration toilet. You can use it for a week, and it creates a teaspoon of ash because it burns the waste at a high temperature, Nick told BI. You remove the ashtray once prompted and after a wash, put it back.

The shower is decorated with blue tiles and finished with brass shower fittings. "We wanted it to feel high-end, even though the space is small," Gemma said.

The original bed didn't have a proper mattress. "It was a cutout piece of foam. You sat on it and it sank right down to the ground," Nick said.

The bed before was made from a piece of foam. Gemma and Nick Warren, Timberland Properties.

They extended out the loft, where the bed is, by four feet so they could fit a queen bed, he added. They added a memory foam mattress to make it extra comfortable.

In the beginning, there was a tiny kitchen with quirky yellow and blue tiles, Gemma told BI.

The kitchen was blue and yellow before the renovation. Gemma and Nick Warren, Timberland Properties.

One thing Gemma knew she wanted was a farmhouse sink. The local carpenter told her that the cabin was too small for one, but she was determined. After six weeks of searching, they found a mini farmhouse sink to install, she told BI.

"We've got handmade maple top cabinets. Because it's so small, everything was handmade by a carpenter," she added.

The kitchen has two full-size windows, flooding the cabin with light. "It's tiny, but it's quite comfortable to prepare food there," Nick said.

There's a sunroom fitted with comfy chairs, perfect for taking in the views of the woods.

The sunroom is an add-on to the original bolt-together design. Gemma and Nick Warren, Timberland Properties.

It's completely glass-roofed and open-sided with mosquito netting, Nick said. The couple painted the sunroom white and added furniture to the previously deserted room.

The cabin is a bolt-together house, a tiny home design from the 1970s featured in Family Circle Magazine, the couple told BI. The DIY cabin plan was designed by architect Jeff Milstein, and all the owner needed to do was buy the materials and follow the guide, like setting up Ikea furniture.

Interestingly, the sunroom is an add-on to the cabin as it's not featured in the original bolt-together house plans, Nick said.

It's the only place Gemma has slept through the night soundly, she told BI.

The cabin is peaceful. Gemma and Nick Warren.

They've seen all sorts of creatures in the creek. Once, they saw an otter run down the hill and dive into the creek to catch a fish, the couple said.

"I keep the window a crack open and you can hear the creek at night and look up and see the stars from the bed," she said.

The cabin feels like a magical wonderland, especially when the string lights are turned on, Nick added.

