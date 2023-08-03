Couple used bear spray, pepper spray to rob Atlanta Family Dollar store, police say

Atlanta police are looking for a man and woman accused of stealing items from a Family Dollar store and spraying employees with bear spray and pepper spray.

On Sunday, July 23, at around 4:03 pm, police responded to the Family Dollar store at 2310 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW in reference to an armed robbery call.

Employees told police that when a man and a woman entered the store, they began to fill up two trash cans in a shopping cart with various merchandise.

An employee heard one of them say “I’m not worried about the female, but the big guy in the front, I got something for him.”

One employee texted the other employee to tell him what she heard one of the suspects say.

When the male employee read the text message, he confronted the suspects and attempted to push their shopping cart.

That’s when police say the male suspect pulled out bear spray and the female suspect pulled out pepper spray and they sprayed the employees.

The suspects then took the shopping cart to the parking lot and loaded the trash cans into their vehicle.

According to the employees, they were unsure exactly which items were stolen but did say various kitchen utensils, pots, pans, and cleaning supplies were inside the trash cans that were stolen.

The male employee was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and suffered from a severely swollen face after being sprayed.

He reported having difficulty breathing and his eyes were swollen shut for a period of time.

By the time police arrived at Grady, his swelling had subsided.

Police were unable to get fingerprints from the shopping cart because a store employee wiped it down to remove remnants of the bear spray.

The two suspects are wanted for armed robbery.

If you know their identities, you are urged to contact Atlanta police.

