Couple walking their dog find decomposed body inside suitcase, Texas police say

A couple walking their dog found a body stuffed inside a suitcase, Texas authorities say.

The gruesome discovery was made around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, in northern Houston, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sgt. Jason Brown said the couple alerted deputies when they found the body, which was discovered in a residential area.

“Our deputies responded to the location and found a decomposing body,” Brown said. “The body appears to have been dumped intentionally here at the location.”

The body, which Brown said was in a suitcase, was in an “advanced state of decomposition” that made the person difficult to identify, Brown said. Authorities were unclear if the victim is a man or woman.

Sheriff’s office officials were hopeful an autopsy would be performed Monday.

