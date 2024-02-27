Couple wanted in theft of Nintendo Switch consoles in Silverdale

A man and woman are wanted for questioning in connection with the theft of Nintendo Switch game consoles from a Kitsap County store.

The consoles were stolen from a Target store in Silverdale on Feb. 19.

The man and a woman were spotted on surveillance video coming into the store together. Video showed the man breaking into a display case to get to the players.

Store employees say he walked out with about $800 in game players in a backpack.

If you have information you’re asked to email the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office at KCSOtips@kitsap.gov and reference case #K24-001553.