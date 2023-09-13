A couple were caught having sex in an EasyJet plane toilet and were met by police when they landed

An EasyJet Airbus A319 lands. Christoph Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images

A couple was caught in the act while they joined the 'Mile High Club' on a flight from London to Ibiza.

Social media footage shows an EasyJet cabin crew member opening a toilet cubicle door on the couple.

EasyJet confirmed that the couple was met by police after the flight arrived in Ibiza.

Footage shared widely on social media shows an EasyJet cabin crew member opening the door to find a man and a woman caught in the act.

Other passengers can be heard screaming, laughing, and clapping, while the crew member proceeds to turn his back and look away in apparent embarrassment.

It took place on an EasyJet flight from London's Luton Airport to the Spanish island of Ibiza on September 8.

In a statement provided to Insider, an EasyJet spokesperson said: "We can confirm that this flight from Luton to Ibiza on 8 September was met by police on arrival due to the behaviour of two passengers onboard."

It's not clear if the couple was arrested and local police in Ibiza were unavailable for comment. Bedfordshire Police, which oversees policing at London Luton Airport, told Insider that it was not involved in the incident.

UK domestic law doesn't prohibit having sex on a plane, but those caught doing so face being charged under the Sexual Offences Act 2004, according to The Sun.

Under this law, it is illegal to have sex in a toilet that the public has access to. The law applies on any UK-registered plane and carries a maximum sentence of six months imprisonment and a fine.

Insider has reported on a spate of unruly passenger incidents this summer.

These include passengers who missed their flight and forced their way onto a boarding bridge, with one jumping down onto the runway, and a business-class passenger who forced a plane to divert after finding out his meal choice was unavailable.

The US has seen a large number of difficult travelers this year. As of September 10, the Federal Aviation Administration said it had received 1,426 reports of unruly passengers.

