Couple were killed at Kansas City home after discussion of guests’ unpaid rent: Charges

A 38-year-old Florida man was arrested and charged with a gun crime this week in connection with a double homicide investigation in Kansas City.

The arrest comes nearly a week after a man and woman were shot to death early Friday morning at a south Kansas City home.

David G. McKenzie, of Orlando, was booked in the Jackson County jail as of Thursday morning on a single felony of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was taken into police custody during a traffic stop Monday as Kansas City homicide detectives were seeking him for questioning in the killings of Ashley Martinez, 32, and Donald Owens, 36.

McKenzie, his romantic partner and their two children had been staying with Martinez and Owens in the 6700 block of Benton Avenue since August, according to a probable cause statement drafted by a KCPD homicide detective in support of the criminal charge. On the night of the killings, witnesses allegedly said a man, identified by authorities as McKenzie, fled the area in a black Chevy S-10 pickup truck.

Police officers were first called to the block shortly after 2 a.m. to investigate a report of an “armed event.” Martinez was in the front yard and Owens was inside a screened-in front porch. Both were dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

A witness reported seeing two vehicles leave the scene. Both were later determined to be owned by McKenzie’s partner.

Another witness told police McKenzie and Owens had gone outside to discuss rent payments as the family had apparently not paid any since August. Then there were sounds of a scuffle, and Martinez went outside too. Between four and five gunshots were heard by witnesses.

Investigators found pieces of paperwork with McKenzie’s name on it while combing through the crime scene, according to court papers. No shell casings were located there, though two spent projectiles were found in a bedroom at the northeastern corner of the house, which faces the street.

Arrest during traffic stop

On Monday, undercover detectives were conducting a surveillance operation at a different residence when they saw a person fitting McKenzie’s description get into a rental car. The car was pulled over on Interstate 70 near Blue Springs and police confirmed McKenzie was the passenger.

McKenzie allegedly told police there was a black backpack on the front passenger seat that belonged to him. He also said they were headed for Illinois, court papers say.

During an interview at Kansas City police headquarters, McKenzie “appeared visibly upset” when questioned about the night of the killings and asked: “Why would I hurt someone that took me in,” according to charging documents.

He told detectives he and his family began staying at the Kansas City home several weeks ago, in part, because there were warrants for his arrest in Florida. On the night of the killings, he told detectives he was with family at Swope Park, returned to find a “girl on the ground and blood” and then entered the house after hearing movement.

McKenzie said he “could not stick around for questions” at the house because of his active warrant, according to charging documents.

“Anything other than that I need a lawyer,” McKenzie told police, according to court records. “I wasn’t ready to go to jail in Florida and I ain’t ready to go here.”

Alleged flight risk

Court documents did not list a defense attorney who could speak on McKenzie’s behalf as of Thursday. He was being held on a $10,000 bond.

A Jackson County judge on Monday granted a request by homicide detectives to search the backpack seized during the car stop and another one to collect McKenzie’s DNA. During a search of the bag, investigators reported finding a .38 Special revolver.

Police also searched the Chevy S-10 seen leaving the crime scene and reported finding .38-caliber shell casings on the floorboard.

As of Thursday, it was unclear whether investigators had yet to test the firearm and shell casings collected as evidence or the DNA collected from McKenzie.

In requesting a warrant for his arrest on the gun charge, Kansas City homicide detectives wrote that McKenzie had demonstrated a risk of flight because of his active warrant in Florida and his alleged statement of attempting to travel to Illinois.