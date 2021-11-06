Couple wins $2.4 million lottery after wife pesters husband hurrying home to watch football to buy a ticket, say officials

A Missouri lottery ticket. David Eulitt/Getty Images

A Missouri couple were the sole winners of the lottery after the wife pestered her husband to buy a ticket.

"I pulled over and bought the Lottery ticket out of frustration," the husband said.

The couple won $2.4 million.

A Missouri couple won a $2.4 million lottery after a woman pestered her husband to buy a ticket, reports say.

"My wife forced me to pull over and buy a lottery ticket because I was wanting to get home and watch the football game," her husband told Missouri Lottery officials.

"So I pulled over and bought the Lottery ticket out of frustration."

The couple purchased a Quick Pick ticket at Casey's General Store, in Grain Valley, in which a computer randomly generates numbers.

The couple matched all six numbers in the October 23 drawing, becoming the sole winners.

The odds of matching 6 of 6 numbers is 1 in 3,529,526, according to lottery officials.

Lottery officials have not named the winners.

