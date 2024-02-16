Couples say 'I do' again in Ash Wednesday/Valentine's Day mashup

EDMOND ― More than 100 couples said "I do" again on Wednesday — taking advantage of the convergence of a religious observance and a popular secular holiday.

The mass vow renewal ceremony, called "Say Yes Again," was held at Acts 2 United Methodist Church in Edmond as a nod to an Ash Wednesday/Valentine's Day mashup that last occurred in 2018.

Fittingly, the roughly 125 participating couples and others in a crowd of about 400 were treated to punch and cake ― wedding cake.

Joyce Marrou said the opportunity to renew her wedding vows with her husband of 45 years, Tom, was "perfect." She said the made plans to go out for Valentine's Day dinner on Thursday in order to be at the Ash Wednesday service at Acts 2, 4848 W Covell Road.

"It makes a lot of sense," she said of the spin on the holiday convergence.

"I can't think of any place I'd rather be than here tonight, in this place, in God's house and worshipping and singing."

A wedding cake sits in the lobby of Edmond's Acts 2 United Methodist Church where more than 100 couples renewed their wedding vows as a nod to the convergence of Valentine's Day and Ash Wednesday.

'I loved being able to celebrate'

Ash Wednesday marks the first day of the Christian season of Lent, the 40 days before Easter (excluding Sundays) when people reflect on Christ's sacrifice and suffering. During traditional Ash Wednesday services, ashes from the previous year's Palm Sunday palm branches are placed on the forehead of congregants in the sign of the cross. The ashes are christened with holy water and symbolize penance and contrition.

Valentine's Day is often a festive day known for an abundance of sweet treats, romantic dinners and other activities that highlight romantic love and lovers. Despite being named after a Catholic saint, it's not an official religious holiday.

More than 100 couples renewed their wedding vows at Edmond's Acts 2 Church, where a vow renewal ceremony served as a nod to the convergence of Valentine's Day with Ash Wednesday. [Carla Hinton]

Before the vow renewal ceremony, the Rev. Mark Foster shared a sermon titled "Jesus' Miracles," based on John 2: 1:11. The scripture focused on the first miracle Jesus performed during his earthly ministry: turning water into wine at a wedding.

"Have you ever run out of wine? God is greater than our limitations," Foster said. "At some point, every relationship runs out of wine and needs a miracle," Foster said.

Shawn Nowlin said he and his wife of 22 years, Martha, were high school sweethearts.

"I loved being able to celebrate Ash Wednesday and Valentine's Day at the same time," he said.

For some couples, renewing vows on an Ash Wednesday and Valentine's Day combo is tradition

Shari and Richard Cathcart said they participated in the vow renewal ceremony held in 2018 at Acts 2. The couple, married for 20 years, said they also liked the idea of having such a ceremony during a special time in the life of the church. Along with other couples, the pair posed for a picture in a photo area set up for lovebirds who took part in "Say Yes Again."

Kristal Wyckoff and retired Army Maj. Paul Wyckoff also said Wednesday's ceremony was particularly special for them.

Shari and Richard Cathcart of Edmond kiss near a special backdrop at Acts 2 United Methodist Church, where an Ash Wednesday service included a wedding vow renewal ceremony as a nod to the convergence of Valentine's Day with the religious observance marking the beginning of Lent. [Carla Hinton]

Kristal Wyckoff said she participated in the ceremony by herself in 2018 because her husband was deployed to Iraq. She said she videotaped herself reciting the vows and sent the videotape to him.

Wednesday, the married couple of nine years renewed their vows together. They said they made late Valentine's Day dinner reservations in order to participate in the church service.

"We always try to get here on Ash Wednesday," Paul Wyckoff said.

