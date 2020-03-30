Couples are being told to delay fertility treatments during the coronavirus pandemic. Some worry they'll miss the chance to have kids.

A medical technician selects eggs for an in vitro fertilization procedure called intracytoplasmic sperm injection at the Laboratory of Reproductive Biology CECOS of Tenon Hospital in Paris, September 19, 2019.

The American Society for Reproductive Medicine recommends people undergoing fertility treatments postpone "new, nonurgent treatments" in light of the novel coronavirus.

The guidelines are intended to spare medical resources and to protect families from what remains unknown about how COVID-19 could affect pregnant women and their future children.

Some women and families fear postponing their procedures means missing their last chance of having children and others find the guidelines discriminatory.

Doctors encourage patients to view postponements as a time to manage their mental health and get their bodies in optimal shape to conceive.

Milissa Solemina-McConnell and her husband always knew their path to pregnancy wouldn't involve candles and romantic music, but rather clinic visits and hormone injections.

He has a genetic condition he doesn't want to pass down and, over the years, she's learned she has a chromosome deletion and other reproductive issues that make conceiving naturally risky.

But while the couple, who live in Boston, expected to need medical help, they didn't expect their journey to parenthood to involve five egg retrieval cycles, five embryo transfers, one miscarriage, maxed out insurance plans, multiple specialists and fertility clinics, and four years — but no baby.

This week, they were supposed to give it another shot, with Solemina-McConnell set to have one of their frozen embryos transferred to her uterus. But because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, that expectation is dashed too.

"It's not just about, 'They want a baby, they can wait.' It's not that simple," Solemina-McConnell, 37, told Business Insider. She and others on similar journeys feel they've waited long enough. "At this point," she said, "I can't imagine a future without a child."

On March 17, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine issued guidelines for clinicians to postpone "new, nonurgent treatments" for infertility in light of what remains unknown about how the novel coronavirus affects pregnant women and their babies. The move, which some clinics and couples had already taken, can also spare supplies and space for COVID-19 patients.

But while most understood, some women and couples say their family planning dreams are now dashed, and others, like single women or same-sex couples, see the guidelines as discriminatory toward people who can't get pregnant on their own.

"The lay public thinks fertility treatment is optional, and these patients are really passionate about building families," Julie Lamb, an OB-GYN and adviser to Modern Fertility, told Business Insider. "No one sees it as optional."

The guidelines say new, nonurgent treatments should be postponed

The ASRM guidelines, which are set to be revisited March 30, recommend that clinics and providers don't start any new fertility treatments including IUI (when sperm is directly injected into the uterus), IVF (when an egg and sperm are merged in a lab before being transferred to the uterus), and egg freezing for people who don't need it urgently.

People already in the middle of a fertility treatment — for instance, women who are already on a course of medications to prompt their ovaries to produce more eggs, which then need to be "retrieved" — can continue care, as can people such as cancer patients who want their eggs frozen to before undergoing chemotherapy.

The guidelines also encourage practices to use telehealth services with patients when possible.

"This is not going to be easy for infertility patients and reproductive care practices. We know the sacrifices patients have to make under the best of circumstances, and we are loath to in add, in any way, to that burden," ASRM CEO Ricardo Azziz said in a press release, noting it's also tough on clinicians and staff members who may now be out of a job.

"But the fact is that given what we know, as well as what we don't, suspending nonurgent fertility care is really the most prudent course of action at this time."

Some women say they may miss their chance to start a family

The ASRM guidelines are controversial in part because they imply that fertility treatments are elective, when infertility is classified as a disease. "We didn't choose this," Solemina-McConnell said.

They also hit particularly hard among women who feel this year, or even month, may be their last chance to conceive a child before they age out of the possibility.