Couple's car stolen at Raleigh Macy's, but thief doesn't go far

A bizarre incident involving an attempted car theft left a woman hurt at Triangle Town Center in Raleigh.

Video Transcript

Raleigh Police telling Eyewitness News an elderly couple was trying to pick up their order from Macy's in the mall's parking lot. As the man was trying to help his wife get out the car, someone got inside the car, stealing it, and then speeding off with the woman still inside.

That suspect ended up crashing the car into a tree, causing it to flip over. The woman is expected to be OK. And tonight, the suspect is in custody.

