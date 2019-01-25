How Couples Can Close Their Retirement Plans' Age Gap





Love is blind, but an age difference can be a real eye-opener for couples as they prepare for retirement.

When 10 years or more separate spouses or partners, that can throw a wrinkle or two into their investment plans.

"Couples with this age gap need a delicate balance," says Keith W. Ellis Jr., co-founder of Massachusetts-based SHP Financial. He says an age gap can help couples in some ways.

"Typically, the younger spouse will continue to work, at least part time" generating an income stream, he says. That could also allow the older spouse to delay taking Social Security benefits, which may result in a higher benefit amount later.

But "the age gap can be negative if the older spouse retires and the younger spouse starts thinking the say way," Ellis says. "This can lead to more strain on retirement assets and the potential to draw down these assets quickly."

Finding the balance can be tricky. But here are five tips to close the age gap when it comes to retirement planning:

-- Forget the status quo.

-- Put risk in perspective.

-- Be prepared to fill a savings gap.

-- Plan strategically for health care coverage.

-- Get mentally prepared.

Forget the Status Quo

Alex Sutherland, president and investment advisor at Lifeplan Group in Raleigh, North Carolina, says one mistake age-difference couples make is approaching retirement planning like everyone else.

"They invest the same way and follow the same rules of thumb," Sutherland says. "The reality is each spouse needs a customized plan." He says these individual plans should accommodate both partners' risk tolerance, time horizon and income needs when they retire.

Couples may also need to consider special situations resulting from an age gap.

"Sometimes one spouse will have a higher income and the ability to save more," says Tiffany Welka, vice president of VFG Associates in Livonia, Michigan. "Sometimes one spouse may have been married previously with children and their retirement account may be smaller than they expected it to be."

Welka says age-gap couples should work toward their retirement goals together while keeping individual differences in mind.



Put Risk in Perspective

The main goal in retirement planning when there's an age gap should be reducing the likelihood that the younger partner will outlive a joint-nest egg, says Taylor Hammons, head of retirement plans at Kestra Financial. "Ensuring the younger partner will have sufficient income to last the duration of their life is one of the most crucial aspects of planning for these couples."

That means taking appropriate risk with investments. Hammons says it's a mistake for couples to base their entire portfolio on the older partner, since that could cause the younger spouse to miss out on additional growth and earnings.

"Age-gap couples should look at investing a higher percentage of their portfolio in stocks than a same-age couple would," Hammons says. "This may help them capture enough growth to support both of their retirement time horizons."

Estimating retirement expenses can aid in determining how much growth is necessary to hit each spouse's income target. Leslie Thompson, managing principal at Spectrum Management Group, says couples should plan for day-to-day spending as well as irregular costs, such as unexpected home repairs or increased out-of-pocket medical expenses.

Additionally, "planning for the impact of inflation on these items is imperative," Thompson says. She says age-difference couples can benefit from establishing individual portfolios with asset allocations that support short-term liquidity and safety needs as well as future growth.

Running the numbers through a retirement calculator for married couples is helpful in determining whether estimated income needs are realistic. A retirement calculator for couples retiring at different times can also help in guiding decisions about each spouse's risk capacity, or the amount of risk necessary to achieve an investment goal.

Be Prepared to Fill a Savings Gap

It's not unusual for a savings gap to exist alongside an age gap in couples' retirement plans. The older spouse may have accumulated more assets simply by virtue of having spent more time in the workforce.