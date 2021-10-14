Couple's deaths termed murder-suicide case

Oct. 14—An investigation into a Saturday shooting shows a case of murder-suicide, according to Joplin police.

William Smolik, 88, is believed to have fatally shot his wife, Arline Smolik, 87, in their home in the 1300 block of Massachusetts Avenue, and then shot himself, said Capt. Will Davis.

Davis said a note was found in the home, and that the motive appeared to be the husband's concern for the wife, who was in palliative care for underlying health issues.

A family member discovered the shootings.

A ruling is expected to be forthcoming from the county coroner, Davis said.