Couples who filed taxes together could get stimulus checks in two payments, IRS says

Summer Lin
·2 min read

Millions of Americans have already received their $1,400 stimulus checks, but not everyone has gotten the full payments for which they’re eligible.

The IRS has an explanation for married couples who file taxes jointly and have only received a partial payment.

The IRS told McClatchy News in a statement that couples could get their money in two separate payments if their tax return includes an injured spouse claim, which someone can file if their tax refund is withheld due to a spouse’s debts.

“In most cases, the second payment will be delivered as directed by the tax return,” the IRS said. “In a few instances, one payment may come as a direct deposit and the other mailed. The second payment may come the same week or within weeks of the first payment.”

The IRS recommends that couples use the online Get My Payment tool to check the status of their payment.

The “next batch” of stimulus checks is set to go out this week, with a “large number” of prepaid debit cards and paper checks being mailed, the IRS said on Monday.

For people receiving stimulus checks through direct deposit, this round of payments began processing on Friday and will officially land in bank accounts on March 24, the agency said.

“A large number of this latest batch of payments will also be mailed, so taxpayers who do not receive a direct deposit by March 24 should watch the mail carefully in the coming weeks for a paper check or a prepaid debit card, known as an Economic Impact Payment Card, or EIP Card,” the IRS said.

Who’s eligible for a stimulus check?

The third round of stimulus checks of up to $1,400 was included in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue plan signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11. Some Americans have seen payments show up in their bank accounts, and millions got them through direct deposit on March 17.

Individuals making less than $75,000 and couples making less than $150,000 qualify for the full $1,400 payment, plus $1,400 per child or adult dependent.

The payments phase out for individuals earning more than $75,000 a year and joint filers earning more than $150,000 a year, with payments capping out at annual incomes of $80,000 and $160,000, respectively.

