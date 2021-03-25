These couples say Meghan and Harry's struggles with family racism are all too relatable

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sakshi Venkatraman
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Susan Rogers, 84, forgets the year that she and and her husband, Bill, got married, but she remembers his charisma and the way people naturally gravitated toward him.

She remembers him sitting downstairs with his newspaper and coffee in the mornings, listening to Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” over and over.

She also remembers the day her father drove to Bill’s apartment and offered him a wad of cash to “leave her alone.”

Those days feel like a different time, Rogers said. She’s white and Bill was Black, and in the late 50s when they started dating, they were an anomaly. In fact, interracial marriage was not fully legal in the United States until the landmark 1967 Supreme Court decision, Loving v. Virginia.

When Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, spoke to the media mogul Oprah Winfrey earlier this month about the racism the former actress who is biracial experienced at Buckingham Palace and through British tabloid media, Twitter users chimed in with support, judgment and shock. It also reminded Rogers' daughter, Lesli Mitchell, 53, of her parents and all they faced until her father’s death in 1997.

“I think my mother felt the pain of racism in her relationship and through her children, similar to Meghan Markle,” Mitchell said.

Meghan detailed the harassment from the media, which often praised her sister-in-law Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, while putting her down. She also revealed that there were concerns expressed in the royal family about how dark her son’s skin would be before he was born.

While viewers and the media debated who could have made the comment, many interracial couples watching the interview across America felt like they were on familiar ground. Meghan’s experiences seemed like an everyday problem blown up on a royal, colonial scale, they said.

Susan and Bill Rogers (Courtesy Susan Rogers)
Susan and Bill Rogers (Courtesy Susan Rogers)

Susan and Bill Rogers settled in Los Angeles — which seemed less hostile toward their relationship compared to Susan’s mostly-white hometown of Eugene, Oregon — and they had two children together. But Bill never got along with her father. Mitchell said she felt a coldness from her grandfather throughout her childhood.

“My older brother is the one that kind of figured out the puzzle of what the problem was,” Mitchell said. “He was like ‘I think grandpa’s racist.’”

She said she felt the need to prove her worth to her grandfather as a child, including making a concerted effort to sound as intelligent as possible in letters she wrote him.

When he died and the family went to Oregon for his funeral, she realized she was meeting almost everyone for the first time.

“There were several people that came up and said, ‘We didn't even know you existed,’” her mother recalled.

Rogers' father hadn’t told any relatives about her husband or kids. She recalls people lining up to greet them. A relative said, “I asked your dad where you were and if you were married or if you had kids, and he said he didn't know where you were.”

“Yeah, that was really weird,” she said, since she had been in regular contact with her father.

While Meghan’s experience may have been different — front and center, rather than hidden from her family — experts say they can see a type of rejection and disregard in her experiences.

Sonia Smith-Kang, president of the Multiracial Americans of Southern California, said she hears interracial couples and family members describe their own experiences being “othered” by family.

“A lot of it is microaggressions,” she said. “It’s everything that Meghan talked about, from colorism to phenotype, and asking those kinds of questions. That can lead to feelings of isolation.”

Smith-Kang is of Black and Mexican heritage, and she has four kids with her husband, Richard, who is of Korean descent. She said conversations about racial identity, white supremacy and implicit bias are especially important when it comes to raising multiracial kids.

Sonia and Richard Kang. (Courtesy of the Kangs)
Sonia and Richard Kang. (Courtesy of the Kangs)

Sylvie Vaught, 49, said the early days of her relationship with her husband, Kelly, were smooth sailing. They were childhood friends who reconnected in adulthood, and it immediately clicked.

“Everything flowed,” she said. “There wasn't too much apprehension at that point, and I related to Meghan in that way.”

Vaught is of Black, white and Native heritage, and her husband is white. She had dealt with the dinner table comments and implicit bias. “Oh, you don't mind if I tell a Black joke, do you?” one of her husband’s relatives once asked her. But the racism worsened once they brought their newborn daughter home from the hospital in 1998.

“My husband's grandmother comes up to my husband, and he's holding our daughter, a new little baby, and she looks at the baby and she goes, ‘Oh, wow, I guess you got your little N-word baby, don’t you,’” Vaught said.

Vaught wasn’t in the room when it happened, but she was shocked when he told her about it later. He previously warned her that there was “some racism in that part of the family,” but she didn’t have to interact with them very often.

“Especially that time period, and up until pretty recently, I feel like people just kind of accepted it,” she said. “Like, ‘Oh, yeah, this person in the family is racist’ or ‘that's just the way they are,’ and there's no calling them out too much.”

These experiences played in her head as she watched the Meghan and Harry interview. It’s exhausting, she said, to always feel like the other.

“I felt really sad,” she said. “You know what, I'm tired of this. You just have this feeling like, is this ever going to be worked out? Are we always going to have to deal with this?”

Gretchen Heidemann, 43, met her husband online in 2008, “before swiping was a thing.” The first time she met his mom, she warned Heidemann that her son was “not the marrying type.” Pretty soon after that, they were engaged. Heidemann’s family is from a small, white town in rural Ohio, “Like red, MAGA, Trump country,” she said.

She grew up close to her only living grandmother, who had never seen a world outside of her town and often made racist comments. At lunch one day with her sister, her grandma asked her if she was dating someone. She said she had a “sinking feeling in the pit of my stomach.”

“So, tell me, is he tall, dark and handsome?” her grandma asked her.

“And I said, ‘Well, he's not especially tall, just kind of standard height. Very, very handsome and, yes, his skin tone is dark. He's a Black man,’” she said. “And she just like, froze. She looked p----d.”

For the next several months, Heidemann said there was a silent tension. She lost contact with her grandmother for a long time before many heated conversations finally came to a head and she demanded respect for herself and her partner.

“A couple months later, I got a letter in the mail from her saying, ‘I'm so sorry,’” she said. After meeting for the first time, Heidemann’s husband and grandmother actually grew close. He was the last person she talked to on the phone before she died. But Heidemann said her hometown doesn’t feel like a safe place for her family anymore, especially now that she has a 4-year-old daughter.

When kids are involved, the conversations become especially important, Smith-Kang said. Visibility for multiracial children can only happen when their parents are willing to be open with not only them, but also with each other. Meghan and Harry's revelation illustrates the "deep awareness and understanding" around race and discrimination that often must come with being married to someone of a different race.

For other multiracial couples, early conversations about white privilege, systemic racism and racial identity are not just healthy, but also necessary.

“I think folks feel like love will conquer all,” she said. “But as couples and as parents, we need to help that along.”

Follow NBCBLK on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Can the monarchy survive Harry and Meghan? Here's how the queen's royal crisis could end

    Will uproar over Harry and Meghan's chat with Oprah Winfrey cause more Brits to reconsider whether they want a hereditary monarch to be head of state?

  • William and Kate welcome mental health becoming mainstream but say there is more work ahead

    The Duke of Cambridge has hailed the fact that mental health has “at last, moved into the mainstream as part of our daily lives” but said it was vital to keep fighting the stigma. In a video message marking the end of the 15-year Time to Change mental health campaign, the Duchess said the movement had helped transform attitudes. “However, the work isn’t done yet, and we cannot afford to stop here,” she said. “It’s so important that we value our mental health just as much as we value our physical health.” The video was released barely three weeks after the Duke of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey he was ashamed of admitting to his family that his wife, Meghan, needed help when she was suicidal. “That’s just not a conversation that would be had,” he said. Mental health has been at the forefront of both the Cambridges’ and the Sussexes’ working lives for a number of years, ever since Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry launched the Heads Together in 2016. In a message shared on social media on Thursday, the Cambridges highlighted the need to keep prioritising the subject. The Duke said: “Over the past 15 years, Time to Change Champions have inspired and supported thousands of people across the country. And mental health has now, at last, moved into the mainstream as part of our daily lives. “We need to keep talking, keep taking action and continue to stand up to the stigma.” He added: “We wanted to say a big thank you to everyone who has shared their experiences and taken action through Time to Change, helping to challenge the stigma which surrounds mental health.”

  • Pfizer and Moderna vaccines safe and effective for pregnant women, study says

    The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are deemed safe and effective for pregnant women, according to a pre-print study out Thursday in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology.Why it matters: The study, which has yet to be peer reviewed, is in line with statements from health officials and the World Health Organization that pregnant and lactating women may take the vaccine.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Prior to this study, tens of thousands of pregnant women in the U.S. have already been vaccinated without complications. Details: The study is the largest of its kind due to this group's initial exclusion of the vaccines' clinical trials. 131 women received either of the vaccines: 84 were pregnant, 31 were lactating and 16 weren't pregnant.Antibody levels following vaccination were the same in pregnant and lactating women compared to those who weren't pregnant, the study says.Results also showed that antibodies were passed on to newborns, based on levels measured in breast milk and the placenta.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Michael Keaton Explains Why He's Undecided About Reprising Batman Role in 'The Flash' Film

    Despite reports to the contrary, Michael Keaton did his best to dispel rumors that he's set to reprise his role as Batman in the standalone Flash movie.

  • Princess Eugenie Shares Adorable New Photos of Baby August (in His Monogrammed Sweater!)

    "Thank you for the birthday love yesterday...I got the best present I could ask for!" Princess Eugenie wrote on Instagram

  • Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry & More Royal Family Members React to Zara Tindall’s New Baby

    ICYMI: Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter , Zara Tindall ,...

  • Taylor Swift and Evermore Park Drop Lawsuits Against One Another, With No Money Exchanged

    And they shall sue one another… nevermore. Taylor Swift and Evermore Park, a theme park in Utah, have dropped the lawsuits they filed against each other in February, according to Swift’s camp. Neither side got any cash in the agreement to set aside their respective claims. “As a resolution of both lawsuits, the parties will […]

  • Sara Gilbert Reveals Her First Kiss with a Girl Was Drew Barrymore for ‘Research’ for the Film Poison Ivy 

    “I’m going to blush,” Sara Gilbert said on The Drew Barrymore Show

  • Nicola Sturgeon will have 'unchecked power' to push independence if SNP wins majority, Tories warn

    Nicola Sturgeon will have "unchecked power" to ride roughshod over the Scottish Parliament and push for a second independence referendum if she wins a majority in May's Holyrood election, Douglas Ross is to warn. Launching his party's election campaign in Aberdeen, the Scottish Tory leader will argue that the Alex Salmond affair shows that a majority SNP government would have "shut down scrutiny, kept crucial evidence secret and shunned any and all accountability." Even with Ms Sturgeon only having a minority government, he will say that "nobody has been held accountable" for the scandal but he warned "the situation doesn't bear thinking about" if she wins a majority on May 6. He will say that “most damaging of all, with an SNP majority, Scotland’s recovery would be derailed by their obsession with another independence referendum.” In addition, he warned Ms Sturgeon could push through more "dangerous" legislation without fear of parliament blocking it and "forget the rest of Scotland" that are not SNP strongholds. In a direct plea to Unionist voters, he said they needed to "unite once again behind the Scottish Conservatives, just as they did in 2016, to stop an SNP majority."

  • Separated by U.S. border patrol, one pregnant woman searches for her husband

    Nehemie Montrose, a mother-to-be from Haiti, stood anxiously outside a respite center for migrants in Del Rio, Texas, waiting for the daily border patrol buses dropping off migrants who had recently crossed the U.S.-Mexico border. For five days Nehemie, 29, had waited and watched people get off the buses in single file. Again her husband, Josue Macon, was not among them.

  • Report: N.Y. governor prioritized Chris Cuomo and other family members for COVID testing

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) allegedly gave family members including CNN anchor Chris Cuomo "special access" to state-administered COVID-19 tests in early 2020, the Washington Post first reported Wednesday.Why it matters: State officials are barred from using their positions to gain privileges for themselves or others under New York's constitution. Cuomo's office pushed back on the allegations in an emailed statement, with senior adviser Rich Azzopard saying, "We should avoid insincere efforts to rewrite the past."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It's alleged "high-ranking state health officials" conducted the tests at a time when "the seriousness of the virus was still becoming clear to the broader public and testing was not widely available to most people," per the New York Times.It's the latest in a raft of allegations against the beleaguered governor, who's also facing investigations over sexual misconduct allegations and his handling of COVID-19 nursing home deaths. For the record: Cuomo denies the earlier allegations and has rejected calls from senior Democrats and others to resign.Latest allegations: Chris Cuomo, who tested positive for the coronavirus last March, allegedly "benefited from the priority testing program," according to WashPost, citing people with knowledge of the matter.The CNN anchor "was swabbed by a top New York Department of Health doctor, who visited his Hamptons home to collect samples from him and his family," the Post reported."The same doctor, Eleanor Adams, now a top adviser to the state health commissioner, also was enlisted to test multiple other Cuomo family members, according to two people familiar with the program," according to the Post. Citing two people, WashPost reported state police troopers helped rush the test to an Albany state public health laboratory and some lab staff worked well past their shift that night "to process results of those close to Cuomo" before quietly returning the results to the family members. What they're saying: CNN spokesperson Matt Dornic said in an emailed statement, "We generally do not get involved in the medical decisions of our employees. "However, it is not surprising that in the earliest days of a once-in-a-century global pandemic, when Chris was showing symptoms and was concerned about possible spread, he turned to anyone he could for advice and assistance, as any human being would."Cuomo's office did not address the specific allegations directly. But Azzopardi said the Cuomo administration went "above and beyond to get people testing" in the early days of the pandemic.Azzopardi said this included "in some instances going to people's homes, and door to door ... to take samples from those believed to have been exposed to COVID in order to identify cases and prevent additional one.""Among those we assisted were members of the general public, including legislators, reporters, state workers and their families who feared they had contracted the virus and had the capability to further spread it," Azzopardi said.There was "a heavy emphasis on contact tracing," according to Azzopardi.N.Y. State Department of Health spokesperson Gary Holmes said in an emailed statement, "You're asking professionals who took an oath to protect a patient’s privacy to violate that oath and compromise their integrity. "More than 43 million New Yorkers have been tested, and commenting on any of them would be a serious violation of medical ethics. We’ve built a nation-leading testing infrastructure to ensure that anybody who needs a test could get one. That work continues today." Editor's note: This article has been updated with CNN's comment.Go deeper: Biden says Cuomo should resign if allegations are trueMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • New Jersey School District Suspends Vice Principal After COVID Outbreak at Elementary School

    Eight staff members and a student at Ella G. Clarke Elementary School contracted COVID-19

  • Prince Harry asked his new coworkers not to address him by his royal title

    The Duke of Sussex took on his new role as a Chief Impact Officer at BetterUp as a private citizen, having stepped back from royal duties last year.

  • Disney delays 'Black Widow' debut, adds streaming option in summer movie shuffle

    Walt Disney Co on Tuesday delayed the worldwide release of Marvel Studios film "Black Widow" by two months until July and said it would offer the movie simultaneously in theaters and for a fee on the Disney+ streaming service. Theater operators had been hoping that "Black Widow," starring Scarlett Johansson as the Russian-born spy-turned-superhero, would kick off a summer blockbuster season in early May and draw crowds back to theaters after extended closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. Shares of AMC Entertainment, the world's largest cinema operator, slumped 16% after the announcement.

  • Houston Tumlin, Who Played Ricky Bobby's Son In 'Talladega Nights,' Dies At 28

    Tumlin did not have another major role after his turn as the comically bratty Walker Bobby.

  • Fact check: Texas' 'Operation Lone Star' isn't finishing border wall construction

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's "Operation Lone Star" does not include border wall construction. Social media posts claiming it does are false.

  • Duchess Meghan Donates More than $13,000 to U.K. Grassroots Organization Himmah

    The Duchess of Sussex utilized proceeds from her 2018 community cookbook to support the organization, which tackles poverty, racism, and social exclusion.

  • Jessica Simpson Will Never Forget the Headlines About Her Body in 2009

    When Jessica Simpson was at the height of her fame, the tabloids chronicled her every move — and that also included watching every fluctuation of her body weight. There’s one particular moment that is still seared into her brain and it reminds us all how damaging body-shaming is for anyone to endure. In 2009, while […]

  • Pfizer, BioNTech launch COVID-19 vaccine trial in kids under 12

    Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE began testing their COVID-19 vaccine in children under 12, with hopes of expanding vaccination to that age range by early 2022, the U.S. drugmaker said on Thursday. The first volunteers in the early-stage trial were given their first injections on Wednesday, Pfizer spokesperson Sharon Castillo said. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was authorized by U.S. regulators in late December for people age 16 and older.

  • Oscars 2021: When are the 93rd Academy Awards and how to watch the ceremony live in the UK

    This year’s rather unusual film awards season culminates with Oscars in late April. But what can we expect from the 2021 Academy Awards - and how much will Covid change Hollywood’s big night? When is the 2021 Oscars ceremony? The ceremony for the 93rd Academy Awards takes place on April 25, airing live on US TV station ABC at 8pm Eastern Daylight Time (midnight UK time). It’s a delay from its usual February date. How can I watch the 2021 Oscars in the UK? Sky Cinema will air the event in full on its sub-channel Sky Cinema Oscars, followed by a highlights reel on Sky One. The Sky coverage will also be streamed online through Now TV. Existing Sky TV customers can sign up Sky Cinema for £11 a month, or you can pay £11.99 a month for Now TV’s Sky Cinema Pass. Although there’s a handy loophole for the latter: you can get a seven-day free trial.