The Couples and Money Quiz

Money is a common cause of conflict in relationships and, sadly, the reason that many couples split up. Among divorcees, 21% say that money was the reason for the split--and the higher the respondent's income, the more likely financial issues caused the divorce, according to a survey from personal-finance site MagnifyMoney.

But money doesn't have to wreak havoc on your love life. With the right attitude, even financially incompatible couples can live happily ever after. So whether you're getting ready to take a trip down the aisle or have been married for years, take our quiz to learn tips about how to balance your union--and your checkbook.

1: True or False: You should share personal financial details before you're legally married.

A. True B. False

The correct answer is A. A. True

Early and frequent communication with your sweetheart is critical to help avoid fights down the road, says Cathy Pareto, a financial adviser in Coral Gables, Fla. Although 88% of Americans believe that discussing finances before tying the knot is important, only 51% have a pre-marriage talk about how they'll handle money, according to a survey from SunTrust. And respondents to a Merrill Edge survey put most major relationship milestones--including meeting the family, being intimate, traveling together and discussing politics--ahead of having conversations about money. "Often, I find that couples really don't talk about money. In fact, it's kind of a dirty subject," says wealth attorney Natalie Elisha. Be sure to have regular conversations about your debts, income, credit history, investments and goals.

2: True or False. You're getting married, and both of your employers offer health insurance benefits. It's always better to drop one plan and enroll in the other plan as a couple.

A. True B. False

The correct answer is B. B. False

Do some research before you make a hasty decision. Which company offers the better plan? How much does it cost as an employee, and how much extra does it cost to cover a spouse? Depending on the plan and your employer subsidy, it may be cheaper to maintain two separate health insurance policies. You can revisit the issue if you decide to start a family or switch jobs.

3: He's carrying $10,000 in credit-card bills. She pays her balance in full each month. Who is legally responsible to pay off the debt once they marry?

A. Both--you're a team now B. It's his debt and his responsibility C. Whoever has the bigger income D. Neither; debts incurred before marriage disappear when you tie the knot

The correct answer is B. B. It's his debt and his responsibility

However, each couple must decide how to handle the situation in a way that works best for them. Maybe she makes more money than he does and she is willing to help him out. Or perhaps they agree that he should concentrate on paying off his debt while she focuses on saving money for their short and long-term goals. Once they are debt-free, they can decide together how to accomplish their joint financial goals.

4: True or false: The golden rule for a happy marriage is to merge all of your financial accounts from the beginning.

A. True B. False

The correct answer is B. B. False

For some couples--especially those who have bought a house and had children--pooling most or all of your accounts makes sense. But until you've had plenty of honest conversations with your partner about how you'll handle your money together, keep your accounts mostly separate. "Better to wait to commingle than to do it too soon and be unpleasantly surprised that you have an irresponsible partner," says Pareto.

5: When there's cash to spare, she wants to put it in a savings account. He'd rather customize his motorcycle. What's the best way for a spender-saver match to head off a fight?

A. Avoid talking about money issues B. Keep some of your money separate C. Always choose saving over spending D. None of the above

The correct answer is B. B. Keep some of your money separate

You may be a couple, but that doesn't mean you agree on everything. Keeping separate bank accounts for the occasional splurge can go a long way in avoiding ugly fights over money. Consider setting up a joint checking account and credit card for mutual expenses as well as maintaining separate checking accounts and credit cards--as long as you set boundaries regarding how much each partner can spend without discussing a purchase with the other in advance. And keep your partner in the loop about any accounts you open on your own. One in five Americans with a live-in spouse or partner is hiding a bank or credit-card account from his or her significant other, according to a CreditCards.com survey.