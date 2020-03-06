These couples spent nearly a month under confinement in a coronavirus quarantine, and yes, they're still married

The cruise ship Diamond Princess anchored at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama on February 7, 2020.

Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

When the Diamond Princess cruise ship went under mandatory quarantine, many guests were trapped with their partners in close quarters.

With very little space to themselves, the couples had to find things to fill their days.

These two couples told Insider that the cruise ship worked hard to keep their guests happy during less than ideal circumstances.

On February 4, the nearly 4,000 passengers and crew aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship touring Japan got scary news: a man had been diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

The next day, the whole ship was put under a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

After nearly two weeks, about 300 American passengers were evacuated back to the states and held at a military base in Lackland, Texas, for another two weeks.

The passengers were finally released earlier this week.

For even the happiest of couples, that's a lot of time to spend in close quarters with your spouse.

Here's how two couples, neither of which was diagnosed with the illness, handled the stress and isolation of multiple quarantines.

The responses were condensed and lightly edited prior to publication.

Gay and Phil Courter were passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Phil Courter

Gay and Phil Courter, of Crystal River, Florida.

Business Insider: When you told you were in quarantine, what was your reaction?

Gay: Well, first it was a 24-hour hold.

Then it was the captain saying it was a 14-day quarantine.

At first, we were amenable to it.

We had a balcony overlooking the pier — but all we could see were ambulances coming and going, and the number of ambulances coming every morning increased from 10 to 20 to 30 to 40.

The captain would tell us every day about the number of people who had tested positive and those numbers would go up exponentially.

We were frightened because obviously, it was not the safest place to be. We were not seeing any other passengers, we only saw deliveries three times a day

We wondered where in the world the infection was coming to us, was it coming through the air condition vents? Where was it coming from?

Then we decided to announce a media campaign so that the American people knew that we absolutely needed their help to come homeand we were not safe on that ship, and indeed, it worked.

Gay Courter wrote a book proposal about her time aboard the quarantined Diamond Princess.

Phil Courter

BI: What were some of the things you did to fill your days?

Gay: The media campaign is basically what we did 12 hours a day, no kidding.

We've had a documentary film company together for 40 years and Phil documented everything: from everything that came over the loudspeaker, to all of the action at the pier, to what it was like living in that room, the food we got. Everything.

And I'm a writer, so as my son said to me "isn't it a writer's dream to be locked up in a room for a few weeks with a great story to tell?" So I wrote a book proposal.

So that was fine, it kept us really engaged and busy and doing what we do, which is documenting.